Applications Due May 28th

RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB), BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI), and the MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) Group's 13th annual RISING THROUGH THE RANKS course, dedicated to supporting the advancement of women in radio sales, is being held virtually this year. Applications for scholarships to attend the event are due by FRIDAY, MAY 28th at 6p (CT) (NET NEWS 4/26).

The program will be split into five days, and will be taking place each TUESDAY of the month of AUGUST, from 11a – 2p (CT) beginning AUGUST 3rd. As in years past, BMI will offer 20 scholarships for this year’s program. These scholarships will cover the cost of the professional development course, which is designed to foster and educate current and emerging female radio managers within broadcast radio. Click here for scholarship applications or registration.

« see more Net News