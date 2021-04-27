Carr

ADX COMMUNICATIONS Country WYCT/PENSACOLA, FL has upped part-timer KERENA CARR to full-time midday host. She succeeds OM KEVIN KING in that daypart, as he comes off the air to focus on programming. CARR has been with the station for two years. Congratulate her here.

Meanwhile, KING’s search continues for a new morning co-host to succeed CANDY CULLERTON, who left the station in MARCH. Reach KING here, and apply for the position here.

