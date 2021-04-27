Free Memorial Day Mixes

JAMTRAXX MEDIA INC. will offer immediate availability of their mix shows through RADIOMIXES for the MEMORIAL DAY weekend holiday at no charge to non-affiliates.

JAMTRAXX MEDIA CEO ROB AUSTIN said, “This is an excellent opportunity for stations to witness first hand why we are the top of mix show programming.”

JAMTRAXX MEDIA, founded in 1993, offers a wide array of mix show programming to radio stations globally that spans across 17 different genres and 23 different weekly shows!

