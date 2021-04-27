-
WGTS/Washington D.C. Named Best Christian Workplace
May 14, 2021 at 12:51 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS WGTS (91.9)/WASHINGTON D.C. has been named a Best Christian Workplace by the CHRISTIAN WORKPLACES INSTITUTE (BCWI) for the second year in the row.
WGTS staff members took the BCWI workplace survey which covered three areas: character, competence, and chemistry.
WGTS GM and President KEVIN KRUEGER said, “What an honor it is to work side-by-side with such an amazing team of people at WGTS 91.9! To receive this important certification is another wonderful reminder of God’s blessing upon this media ministry."