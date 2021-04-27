PETA Puts The Offspring On Blast

PETA has put THE OFFSPRING on blast for it's latest video for "We Never Have Sex Anymore." In a letter addressed to the bands singer DEXTER HOLLAND, the animal rights organization called the band out for what it said was the "egregious exploitation" of the chimpanzees in the video.

PETA said, "The out-of-touch video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore' risks resurrecting the chimpanzee trade in Hollywood."

In the video, chimps dressed in clothes do household chores, sit at a dining room table, brush their teeth, visit a strip club and act "human" in various domestic scenarios. The video also features a JOHN STAMOS cameo.

PETA added, "Dressing up chimpanzees, presenting their fear grimaces as 'smiles,' and placing them side by side with celebrities is a dangerous messaging trifecta, and there isn’t a primate expert alive who doesn’t condemn this kind of old-school exploitation. If you were going for counterculture, you hit it out of the park."

According to BILLBOARD, PETA believes the chimps in the video for the single from the band's new LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL album came from "notorious" animal supplier STEVE MARTIN, who the group writes has been cited by the USDA "for failing to meet the minimum standards set by the federal ANIMAL WELFARE ACT, including for locking chimpanzees and orangutans in cramped, barren 'night housing' for up to 18 hours a day."

The label responded with a "no comment."

