Paul Spagna

MASCOT LABEL GROUP has hired PAUL SPAGNA as Manager of Promotion and Administration. He will be based in the NEW YORK office and will work in tandem with VP of Promotion/Marketing LORRAINE CARUSO on national radio campaigns, with a primary focus on Active Rock, Metal, College Specialty, and AAA Non-Comm.

SPAGNA spent seven years at UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORK (USRN) from 2013 through 2020, where he worked his way up from board operator, to Assistant Producer, to Content Producer for hARDDRIVERADIO.

In his new role at MASCOT, he'll also create a monthly newsletter to radio offering detail on all imprints within the MASCOT LABEL GROUP umbrella of labels and he’ll create content/assets for radio which will include interviews, station IDs, bumpers, commercials, and to be determined initiatives to super-serve all formats.

VP, Promotion/Marketing LORRAINE CARUSO said, “We are thrilled to bring PAUL on to the MASCOT LABEL GROUP team. His expertise in radio syndication and content creation is a great asset for our plans looking forward. As we expand the NORTH AMERICAN operation, PAUL’s enthusiasm, energy, love of music, and attention to detail will be a great addition for our company. Beyond the simple fact that we have bonded with PAUL over the years as he’s grown during his tenure at UNITED STATIONS. We’ve always been big fans of his, and we look forward to bearing witness to his continual growth with this opportunity now in his hands as he crosses over to the label side. PAUL’s presence at most of our artist’s shows speaks to his passion for great music and our roster specifically.”

MASCOT LABEL GROUP President, NORTH AMERICA RON BURMAN added, “We’re excited to have PAUL join our MLG NORTH AMERICAN promo team. We feel PAUL's addition will help us super serve our growing roster needs and assist us in expanding our radio reach.”

SPAGNA said, “I could not be more amped to be working at MASCOT LABEL GROUP! They've always been the greatest people to work with, with some of my favorite bands on their roster. The opportunity to work with, and learn from LORRAINE CARUSO and RON BURMAN is exactly what I wanted for the next step in my career. Taking an active part in bringing new music to fans in this time in music history is a unique and thrilling moment.”

