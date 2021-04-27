Honoring The 40th Anniversary Of 'Bad Reputation' & 'I Love Rock N' Roll' Credit: Tara McPherson

JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS + Z2 Comics are bringing together two iconic albums into one graphic anthology honoring the 40th Anniversary of "Bad Reputation" and "I Love Rock N' Roll" featuring an original cover by famed artist TARA MCPHERSON.

President of BLACKHEART, CARIANNE BRINKMAN said, “When we began working with Z2 Comics on JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS 40 x 40 for the 40th Anniversary of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' and 'Bad Reputation,' we reflected on all the rejection and opposition JOAN faced from the industry as a woman with a guitar, especially at the beginning of her career. Luckily, she blocked out the noise and showed the doubters she could do it herself. The comic world, much like the Rock 'n' Roll world, is fairly underrepresented in terms of women, particularly in the mainstream. We thought this was a great opportunity to celebrate comic writers and illustrators who happen to be women, and who, like JOAN, are constantly being asked what it's like to be "a WOMAN...." in their respective industries. We are so excited to bring these amazing artists and writers together to celebrate this milestone anniversary.”



Artist TARA MCPHERSON added “JOAN JETT is the epitome of a rock ’n' roll icon and a powerful force of a woman. When I was young and teaching myself how to play bass and starting bands, she was such an inspiration to me, and I know to so many other girls as well. She’s a fierce woman making no apologies, showing females they have a place in rock!”

