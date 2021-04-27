Fletcher Keyes

Radio industry and research leader JONATHAN LITTLE has named longtime radio programmer FLETCHER KEYES Dir. Of Development for his TROYRESEARCH. KEYES re-unites with TROYRESEARCH President LITTLE, having worked together previously in MADISON, WI, at WZEE (Z104), WMMM (TRIPLE M) and WOLX.



KEYES has programmed Triple A (WMMM), Oldies/Classic Hits (WOLX) and, most recently, Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON, where he also did mornings at AC sister WMGN (MAGIC 98) until his departure last summer (NET NEWS 7/27/20),

Commented KEYES, “I’m a radio person ready to help radio with tools that make a difference. I was a TROY customer for many years. I liked it so much, I joined the company!”

Added LITTLE, “It’s great to have another person who knows and loves radio joining my team. FLETCHER has been a ratings winner as a morning jock and PD and he knows research. He shares my commitment to helping radio be the best it can be.”

Now in its third decade, TROYRESEARCH provides comprehensive music testing and perceptual studies for radio and the ground-breaking sales generating tool – the BRAND AWARENESS STUDY - for radio, television, digital and print.

Congratulate KEYES here.

