Riot Fest On

NINE INCH NAILS, SMASHING PUMPKINS and RUN THE JEWELS are se to headline FIOT FEST 2021, which will take place SEPTEMBER 17th, 18th and 19th at DOUGLASS PARK in CHICAGO. Also on the bill: PIXIES, FAITH NO MORE, DEVO, MR,. BUNGLE, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, DIRTY HEADS, SUBLIME, LUPE FIASCO, VIC MENSA, NOFX, NEW FOUND GLORY, CIRCLE JERKS. SIMPLE PLAN, DINOSAUR JR. and more. For ticket information, go here.

At the same time, it was announced MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE will headline RIOT FEST 2022 SEPTEMBER 16th, 17th and 18th with limited three-day passes available on sale now.

