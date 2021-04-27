Coming This October

BMG presented a very cool ZOOM presentation last FRIDAY (5/14) with the legendary group DURAN DURAN. The band will release their their 15th studio album - and the first since 2015's "Paper Gods" - this OCTOBER, when "Invisible," their debut project for the label, hits retail.

Programmers from across the country joined took part in the Q&A as members JOHN TAYLOR (in L.A.) and ROGER TAYLOR (in the U.K.) provided details about the new project, including working with producers MARK RONSON and GIORGIO MORODER. They took questions from the attendees, sharing some cool behind the scene stories and, of course, music from the 12-song set, including the title track, which will be the first single.

DURAN DURAN will perform the song on TV for the first time at the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS on MAY 22. Other upcoming television appearances will be on TODAY, JIMMY FALLON, and ELLEN.

ALL ACCESS sends a big thank you to our BMG buds LEE LEIPSNER and CHARLIE FOSTER for letting us be a part of this special moment!

