Clive Davis

The second of CLIVE DAVIS’ PRE-GRAMMY GALA NIGHT will take place tonight after the first virtual event back on JANUARY 30th (NET NEWS, 1/30), even though the 63rd annual GRAMMY AWARDS themselves were moved from JANUARY 31st to MARCH 14th. PART II, originally scheduled for MARCH 13th, was postponed until tonight when DAVIS was diagnosed with BELL’S PALSY.

The first iteration raised money for MUSICARES, while this one, with reported guests including PAUL SIMON, CARLOS SANTANA and a promised interview with JONI MITCHELL, will benefit the GRAMMY MUSEUM. A donate button will be included on the screen to help raise money.

