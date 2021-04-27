Clive Davis

The second of CLIVE DAVIS’ PRE-GRAMMY GALA NIGHTs took place tonight after the first virtual event back on JANUARY 30th (NET NEWS, 1/30), as the 63rd annual GRAMMY AWARDS themselves were moved from JANUARY 31st to MARCH 14th. PART II, originally scheduled for MARCH 13th, was postponed until tonight when DAVIS was diagnosed with BELL’S PALSY. "The tradition continues...." read the chyron.as CLIVE addressed the assembled from his POUND RIDGE, NY, home. "I knew we had to pull out all the stops," he said about the gala, "a once-in-a-lifetime" experience. "There are only two universal languages... love and music," he offered. "And this evening represents both."

The first taped performance came from JUDY GARLAND singing "San Francisco" in a vintage black-and-white clip from what appeared to be a CBS television special with full orchestra, followed by TINA TURNER's stunning "Simply the Best" from "VH1 Divas Live/99." CLIVE then brought on OPRAH WINFREY to talk about being 'TINA TURNER's #1 groupie," going on the road with her on the "Wildest Dreams" tour and presenting the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS to TURNER.

CLIVE revealed that his two favorite songs of all time are SIMON & GARFUNKEL's "The Boxer" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," then introduced the duo's performance of the former on SEPTEMBER 19th, 1981, at CENTRAL PARK in NEW YORK CITY in front of a half million people for the free concert. CLIVE then brought PAUL SIMON on for a conversation between "old friends" about how the historic event took place. "It was very emotional and a really nice time for ARTIE and me," said SIMON, as CLIVE presented a video of him singing, "Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shows" on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. PAUL then thanked CLIVE for picking 'Bridge Over Troubled Water" as the single from the album, when SIMON himself had suggested, "Cecilia."

CLIVE then paid tribute to the late PRINCE, who died in 2016, by playing his 1985 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS performance of "Purple Rain," then discussed his legacy with multiple GRAMMY and OSCAR winner H.E.R., who brought on her band to perform "Nothing Compares 2 U." with "a killer guitar solo."

A 2002 clip of ELTON JOHN performing "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" in LONDON with full orchestra followed, as ELTON himself came on with CLIVE to reminisce about recording the song. "I had terrible trouble doing the vocal at first," said ELTON. "I had to relax and sing it quieter. It's about hope and redemption, with gratitude in your heart." He also reiterated how much he loves discovering new music and artists, a trait he admits sharing with CLIVE DAVIS himself. "I don't want to schlep anymore," he told CLIVE about the future of touring after the pandemic. "But I will always be involved in music. My love for it has never died."

CLIVE then introduced "the amazing" JONI MITCHELL by showing a rare 2000 clip of her revisiting her 1968 classic, "Both Sides Now" in front of a 70-piece orchestra. MITCHELL then came on for a rare one-to-one conversation. "There was a lot of emotional charge to that performance<' she said. "I feel I finally grew into that song." Her musical influences? EDITH PIAF and a black burlesque version of "Night Train.." Her legacy? "The residue of my work. Another generation seems to have embraced it. They were ready for what I had to say... and not so nervous about it."

BRANDI CARLILE was next, performing a tremendous cover of MITCHELL's "A Case Of You." alone at the piano, followed by a clip of DABABY's "RockStar" performance at this year's GRAMMY AWARDS. DAVIS, who admitted how much he loved introducing new artists, interviewed DABABY about his rising stardom, musical roots and getting dreaded B's on their report cards.. A visibly choked-up DABABY also revealed his brother committed suicide last year.

Among those spotted on the feed were RANDY JACKSON, CAROLE BAYER SAGER, NILE RODGERS, PETER ASHER, AARON NEVILLE, JOHN FOGERTY, JOSH GROBAN, MELBA MOORE, CARLY SIMON, SUZANNE SOMERS, RICKEY MINOR, BEVERLY JOHNSON, BERRY GORDY, DEBORAH COX, JODY GERSON, EVAN LAMBERG, DIONNE WARWICK, DANIEL GLASS, LARRY KLEIN, JOYCE MOORE, DENISE RICH, "WEIRD" AL YANKOVIC, NARADA MICHAEL WALDEN, MARTINA NAVRATILOVA, VALERIE ASHFORD, DESMOND CHILD, TOMMY HILFIGER, JOHNTA AUSTIN, STEVE BERMAN, NEIL PORTNOW and more.

The first iteration of the CLIVE-A-THON raised money for MUSICARES, while this one, with reported guests including PAUL SIMON, ELTON JOHN, CARLOS SANTANA and an eagerly anticipated interview with JONI MITCHELL, will help reopen the GRAMMY MUSEUM this week after it's been shuttered for more than a year. A donate button is included on the screen to help raise money. Once again, MOMENT HOUSE did the livestream honors.

