Former HUBBARD Country WIL/ST. LOUIS Promotions Director RACHEL COOK is joining MAX MEDIA/RIVER RADIO in CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO as PD at Sports KGIR-A-K228FX (ESPN 93.5/1220) and Classic Hits KGKS (93.9 THE RIVER).

COOK will also host afternoons at THE RIVER and nights on Country KEZS-F (K103) and will be in charge of scheduling play-by-play sports programming for the cluster.

COOK tells ALL ACCESS, "I’m super excited to get back to radio to create strategic content that will make everlasting connections with our followers. These are all three historic brands and I’m just extremely lucky there was a spot for me to join the team."

