Newsboys New Song "Magnetic" Out Now

CAPITOL/CMG and multi-platinum Contemporary Christian band NEWSBOYS are back together.

CAPITOL/CMG Co-Presidents HUDSON PLACHY and BRAD O'DONNELL said, “We are honored to partner with NEWSBOYS and our entire team is excited to support their vision and music in this next season. We have an incredible history of success with NEWSBOYS and couldn't be more excited to welcome them back.”

NEWSBOYS manager WESLEY CAMPBELL shared, “NEWSBOYS have a long and storied history with CAPITOL CMG, and the band couldn’t be more excited to enter this new season together. The new music the lads have been working on is full of energy and determination, and we look forward to sharing it with the world through this synergistic partnership.”



NEWSBOYS debut single “Magnetic,” from their upcoming SEPTEMBER 2021 project, is available across all digital platforms now.

