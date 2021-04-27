Johnny Powell, R.I.P.

This past SATURDAY, MAY 15th, a number of the late JOHNNY POWELL's family and friends and music industry veterans gathered to pay respects and celebrate JOHNNY's wonderful life, (NET NEWS 4/13) following his recent passing on APRIL 11th at the age of 82.

POWELL was a member of the A&M, ARISTA, IRS, and BMG promotion teams over many decades in the BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON market.

His son KEVIN POWELL told ALL ACCESS, "We listened to a lot of great music and got to hear and share some great 'JOHNNY' stories.

"DAVE CASH, FRANK FALISE, TOMMY SCHOBERG and ALAN SMITH all stopped by and it was a lot of great fun to relive his life.

"Instead of handing out little cards we came up with this … the front is a photo from his A&M days in the 1970’s … and the back was a shot of the POWELL FAMILY at a PETER FRAMPTON concert … I’m the good looking kid flashing the peace sign."

