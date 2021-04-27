Joni Mitchell (Photo: catwalker / Shutterstock.com)

A rare one-one-one conversation with JONI MITCHELL and a surprise appearance by '60s legend DONOVAN -- who performed "Sunshine Superman" and "Mellow Yellow" -- were the highlights of CLIVE DAVIS' Pre-GRAMMY shindig, held virtually for the first time. For a full ALL ACCESS report on the proceedings, go here.

Hosting from his POUND RIDGE, NY, home, DAVIS also interviewed PAUL SIMON, ELTON JOHN, H.E.R., CHRIS STAPLETON, QUEEN's BRIAN MAY and JOHN TAYLOR, EARTH, WIND & FIRE's VERDINE WHITE and RALPH JOHNSON, BERRY GORDY, SLASH and more in between showing some of his favorite live performances of all time.

The second part of DAVIS' PRE-GRAMMY gala -- the first took place JANUARY 30th -- was a fundraiser for the GRAMMY MUSEUM, which reopens this week. The first GRAMMY show raised money for MUSICARES.

