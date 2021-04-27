Two Independent San Diego Brands Create A Beer For A Good Cause

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO XTRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO and BALLAST POINT BREWING COMPANY have teamed up to celebrate their local independent roots by collaborating on a special limited release beer: 91XPA, Extra Pale Ale available on draft now at all SAN DIEGO BALLAST POINT locations:.

As a part of the celebration, BALLAST POINT will also make a donation to SAN DIEGO COASTKEEPER, a non-profit organization whose mission for over 25 years has been to protect and restore fishable, swimmable, and drinkable waters in SAN DIEGO COUNTY.

91X PD GARETT MICHAELS said, "91XPA is the collaborative result of two proudly local and independent SAN DIEGO brands coming together to create a beer for a good cause — that we’d all enjoy drinking. 91XPA is the crushable Extra Pale Ale of our dreams, we can’t wait for all our friends, neighbors and listeners to enjoy it. Cheers to everyone at BALLAST POINT on your anniversary, we look forward to raising many pints of 91XPA to celebrate your 25 years of brewing excellence!”

“We’re proud of our newest release, 91XPA, a beer formed out of our partnership with 91X," said BALLAST POINT BREWER's CHRIS TAKEUCHI. “From its inception, to the creation of the idea, to the selection of ingredients — all aspects of this beer grew out of this collaboration, with a name that couldn’t have suited the goal any better. The result is a delicious, well-balanced, full-flavored but highly drinkable hop-forward Extra Pale Ale with a firm maltiness and notes of citrus, pear, and pine. We hope everyone enjoys drinking it as much as we did making it!”

