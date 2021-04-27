Winners

The PODCAST ACADEMY handed out the first AMBIE AWARDS for podcasting (the AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO) in an online streaming ceremony SUNDAY night (5/16). Winners were picked from 164 nominees, with four wins for WONDERY and four shared wins for CROOKED MEDIA. WONDERY's "DYING FOR SEX" took the top honor of Podcast of the Year, while PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA and CROOKED MEDIA's "WIND OF CHANGE" won three awards, with host/writer PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE winning Best Host, Best Scriptwriter, Nonfiction, and Best Reporting honors.

Winners included:

Podcast of the Year: "DYING FOR SEX," NIKKI BOYER, WONDERY

Best True Crime Podcast: "DR. DEATH SEASON 2: DR. FATA," LAURA BELL, WONDERY

Best Comedy Podcast: "CONAN O'BRIAN NEEDS A FRIEND," CONAN O'BRIEN, MATT GOURLEY, SONA MOVSESIAN, TEAM COCO/EARWOLF/STITCHER

Best Entertainment Podcast: "EVEN THE RICH," BROOKE SIFFRIN, ARICIA SKIDMORE-WILLIAMS, WONDERY

Best Host: PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE, "WIND OF CHANGE," PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA/CROOKED MEDIA/SPOTIFY

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast: "GAINING GROUND: THE NEW GEORGIA," REMBERT BROWNE, JEWEL WICKER, TENDERFOOT TV/CROOKED MEDIA

Best News Podcast: "TODAY, EXPLAINED," SEAN RAMESWARAM, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK

Best Documentary Podcast: "I'M NOT A MONSTER," JOSHUA BAKER, BBC SOUNDS/FRONTLINE PBS/BBC PANORAMA

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast: "SHORT WAVE," MADELINE SOFIA, NPR

Best Interview Podcast: "DEATH, SEX & MONEY," ANNA SALE, WNYC STUDIOS

Best Business Podcast: "THE HEIST," THE CENTER FOR PUBLIC INTEGRITY

Best Personal Growth/Spirituality Podcast: "ON BEING WITH KRISTA TIPPETT," KRISTA TIPPETT

Best History Podcast: "DRIVING THE GREEN BOOK," ALVIN HALL, JANEE WOODS WEBER, MACMILLAN PODCASTS

Best Sports Podcast: "WHISTLEBLOWER," TIM LIVINGSTON, TENDERFOOT TV

Best Fiction Podcast "BLOOD TIES," WONDERY

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast: "THERAPY FOR BLACK GIRLS," DR. JOY HARDEN BRADFORD, iHEARTRADIO

Best Society and Culture Podcast: "CODE SWITCH," GENE DEMBY, SHEREEN MARISOL MERAJI, NPR

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction: "WIND OF CHANGE," PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE, PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA/CROOKED MEDIA/SPOTIFY

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction: "DIRTY DIANA," SHANA FESTE, JEN BESSER, QCODE MEDIA

Best Original Score and Music Supervision: MARCELLO VILLALPANDO, "JACKED: RISE OF THE NEW JACK SOUND," UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP/WONDERY

Best Reporting: PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE, "WIND OF CHANGE," PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA/CROOKED MEDIA/SPOTIFY

Best Performer in Audio Fiction: TESSA THOMPSON, "THE LEFT RIGHT GAME," QCODE MEDIA

Best Production and Sound Design: WILL FILES, RYAN SULLIVAN, RYAN WALSH, MATT YOCUM, "THE LEFT RIGHT GAME," QCODE MEDIA

Governor's Award (previously announced): "WTF WITH MARC MARON," MARC MARON, BRENDAN MCCONALD, independent

