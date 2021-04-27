-
Wondery, 'Dying For Sex,' 'Wind Of Change' Among Top Winners As Podcast Academy Hands Out Inaugural Ambies
May 17, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The PODCAST ACADEMY handed out the first AMBIE AWARDS for podcasting (the AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO) in an online streaming ceremony SUNDAY night (5/16). Winners were picked from 164 nominees, with four wins for WONDERY and four shared wins for CROOKED MEDIA. WONDERY's "DYING FOR SEX" took the top honor of Podcast of the Year, while PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA and CROOKED MEDIA's "WIND OF CHANGE" won three awards, with host/writer PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE winning Best Host, Best Scriptwriter, Nonfiction, and Best Reporting honors.
Winners included:
Podcast of the Year: "DYING FOR SEX," NIKKI BOYER, WONDERY
Best True Crime Podcast: "DR. DEATH SEASON 2: DR. FATA," LAURA BELL, WONDERY
Best Comedy Podcast: "CONAN O'BRIAN NEEDS A FRIEND," CONAN O'BRIEN, MATT GOURLEY, SONA MOVSESIAN, TEAM COCO/EARWOLF/STITCHER
Best Entertainment Podcast: "EVEN THE RICH," BROOKE SIFFRIN, ARICIA SKIDMORE-WILLIAMS, WONDERY
Best Host: PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE, "WIND OF CHANGE," PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA/CROOKED MEDIA/SPOTIFY
Best Politics or Opinion Podcast: "GAINING GROUND: THE NEW GEORGIA," REMBERT BROWNE, JEWEL WICKER, TENDERFOOT TV/CROOKED MEDIA
Best News Podcast: "TODAY, EXPLAINED," SEAN RAMESWARAM, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK
Best Documentary Podcast: "I'M NOT A MONSTER," JOSHUA BAKER, BBC SOUNDS/FRONTLINE PBS/BBC PANORAMA
Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast: "SHORT WAVE," MADELINE SOFIA, NPR
Best Interview Podcast: "DEATH, SEX & MONEY," ANNA SALE, WNYC STUDIOS
Best Business Podcast: "THE HEIST," THE CENTER FOR PUBLIC INTEGRITY
Best Personal Growth/Spirituality Podcast: "ON BEING WITH KRISTA TIPPETT," KRISTA TIPPETT
Best History Podcast: "DRIVING THE GREEN BOOK," ALVIN HALL, JANEE WOODS WEBER, MACMILLAN PODCASTS
Best Sports Podcast: "WHISTLEBLOWER," TIM LIVINGSTON, TENDERFOOT TV
Best Fiction Podcast "BLOOD TIES," WONDERY
Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast: "THERAPY FOR BLACK GIRLS," DR. JOY HARDEN BRADFORD, iHEARTRADIO
Best Society and Culture Podcast: "CODE SWITCH," GENE DEMBY, SHEREEN MARISOL MERAJI, NPR
Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction: "WIND OF CHANGE," PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE, PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA/CROOKED MEDIA/SPOTIFY
Best Scriptwriting, Fiction: "DIRTY DIANA," SHANA FESTE, JEN BESSER, QCODE MEDIA
Best Original Score and Music Supervision: MARCELLO VILLALPANDO, "JACKED: RISE OF THE NEW JACK SOUND," UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP/WONDERY
Best Reporting: PATRICK RADDEN KEEFE, "WIND OF CHANGE," PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA/CROOKED MEDIA/SPOTIFY
Best Performer in Audio Fiction: TESSA THOMPSON, "THE LEFT RIGHT GAME," QCODE MEDIA
Best Production and Sound Design: WILL FILES, RYAN SULLIVAN, RYAN WALSH, MATT YOCUM, "THE LEFT RIGHT GAME," QCODE MEDIA
Governor's Award (previously announced): "WTF WITH MARC MARON," MARC MARON, BRENDAN MCCONALD, independent