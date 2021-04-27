Terry Madison, Todd Chambless, Jeremy Robinson, Gary Reynolds

After 3 years hosting mornings at iHEARTRADIO AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH, JEREMY ROBINSON declined a contract renewal to focus on his Multimedia company.



JPR MULTIMEDIA, "provides voice tracks to over 50 stations nationwide including ALASKA and HAWAII, and while JEREMY is providing his voice to image a handful of stations he is also expanding his VO footprint with his latest project for KFC international."



ROBINSON told ALL ACCESS, “I was 8 years old when I hosted my first radio show, from my bedroom. Owning my own company allows me to do what I love on a larger scale for many radio stations coast to coast.”



Check the company out at www.jprmultimedia.com

