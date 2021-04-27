Literacy Project Teammates

CUMULUS News-Talk KKOB-A-F/ALBUQUERQUE has teamed with THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL and HEARST ABC affiliate KOAT-TV/ALBUQURQUE in an initiative to combat NEW MEXICO's low literacy rate. "The Literacy Project" includes a 12 month pledge of coverage of the issue, starting this weekend. KKOB talk show hosts and reporter HAYLEE GONZALES will be participating in the project, as will KOAT-TV anchor SHELLY RIBANDO, while the JOURNAL has assigned Assistant City Editor MIKE PURPHY, and reporter RICK NATHANSON to the project.

KOAT-TV Pres./GM LORI WALDON said, “We are proud to unite in this powerful way to shine a light on a very critical issue. Literacy is the gateway to increasing educational opportunity for many New Mexicans. Literacy is empowering and it is transformative. It lifts children and adults out of poverty. And it’s an important building block to raising NEW MEXICO’s level of education.”

ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL Publisher WILLIAM LANG said, “Literacy is one of the most crucial, liberating and illuminating tools a person can acquire. The ability to read elevates an individual personally, economically and socially. Despite NEW MEXICO’s devastatingly low literacy rates, we believe they can be improved with strategic effort -- thus improving the lives of many New Mexicans.”

CUMULUS ALBUQUERQUE Regional Mgr. JEFF BERRY said, “I believe we can do this together. As news leaders, we know how to be catalysts for change. We know how to get the attention of government and industry. We know how to rally public opinion and support. We want to use our joint strength and training to serve the state in a way that can truly enhance and assist public and private educational efforts.”

“Our hope,” added WALDON, “is that our in-depth reporting and storytelling will educate and enlighten our viewers, readers and listeners. We also hope that ‘The Literacy Project’ will spark all New Mexicans to take action in their own communities. Raising our literacy level will lift our entire state.”

