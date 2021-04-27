Joe Kentish (Photo: Billal Taright)

WARNER MUSIC UK ups JOE KENTISH to President, WARNER RECORDS UK, effective JUNE 1st, following PHIL CHRISTIE’s decision to step down from the label.

CEO TONY HARLOW said, “JOE truly is one of the most talented and instinctively brilliant Execs out there, and his track record speaks for itself. Not only is he an incredibly talented A&R, but he’s someone with a comprehensive understanding of what great artist development takes. He can spot distinctive British talent in its infancy and nurture it into a successful career that resonates in the UK and on the global stage; his unique creative relationship with DUA is a testament to that. I couldn’t be more pleased to see him take the reins of Warner Records and to watch him continue to do what he does best; create great music and bring out the best in people.”

