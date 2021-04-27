Madrigal (Photo: Kirsten Voss / KQED)

THE ATLANTIC staff writer and former FUSION Editor-in-Chief ALEXIS MADRIGAL is joining KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO as host of the 9a (PT) hour of daily public affairs show "FORUM," starting JUNE 21st. MINA KIM will continue to host the 10a hour, which is syndicated statewide. MADRIGAL replaces the retired MICHAEL KRASNY.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ALEXIS to the Forum team,” said KIM. “ALEXIS cares deeply about the people here in the BAY AREA and the struggles we face. I admire his journalistic rigor and thoughtful interviews and can’t wait to work with him to serve our listeners.”

“I love this place, from POINT REYES to PITTSBURG. I’m endlessly fascinated by the people of the BAY AREA and deeply curious about their ideas and experiences,” said MADRIGAL. “FORUM is a show built out of and dedicated to this community. It’s an incredible honor to be able to join with MINA and our listeners to make sense of the world together.”

