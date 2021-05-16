J. Cole (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

Hip Hop artist J. COLE has made his debut with the PATRIOTS BASKETBALL CLUB of the BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE. COLE scored three points in the game. COLE signed with the team last week. No word on how long he'll be with the club.

COLE was an accomplished high school basketball player in his native NORTH CAROLINA and later was a walk-on player at ST. JOHN'S UNIVERSITY before leaving to further his career as a rapper.

On FRIDAY (5/14), J. COLE released his new album, "The Off Season" on ROC NATION/INTERSCOPE.

