LOCAL MEDIA Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO is ready for a retro festival as SAN DIEGO emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The station is presenting BEATS AT THE BEACH on SEPTEMBER 18 at BELMONT PARK, The show features the "I LOVE THE '90s TOUR" with NAUGHTY BY NATURE, SIR MIX-A-LOT, TAG TEAM, ROB BASE and TONE LOC. The event will also have street entertainers, graffiti artists, a 90s fashion show, b-boy dancers and more.

You can get details on the event at www.BeatsAtTheBeach.com.

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO and XHRM have noted that the event will adhere to all local, county and state COVID guidelines.

