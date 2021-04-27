Partnership

BLOOMBERG MEDIA is partnering with iHEARTMEDIA for co-production and distribution of over a dozen new podcasts along with the distribution of BLOOMBERG's existing slate of podcasts by the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK under a new multiyear agreement. The deal will start with four new iHEARTRADIO Original podcasts coming later this year and covering broad business topics.

“BLOOMBERG MEDIA continues to be one of the first, most-trusted destinations for high-quality content -- from market news to business trends, to deeper financial backstories on what’s moving the economy overall,” said iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE. “We are excited to partner with BLOOMBERG, not only to grow the audience of their existing slate of great shows, but to develop a whole new list of titles across the next several years, combining their editorial expertise with our mass reach and monetization.”

“We continue to see growth with our chart-topping, award-winning podcasts, as we had 26% increase in podcast downloads in 2020,” said BLOOMBERG MEDIA Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships M. SCOTT HAVENS. “BLOOMBERG MEDIA delivers the global perspective and deep insight business-minded listeners crave, and new platforms such as the iHEARTMEDIA network extends our reach with new audiences who are seeking quality, premium content.”

