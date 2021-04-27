Stan The Man

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND paid tribute TODAY (5/17) to one of its most devoted fans, regular caller LEONARD STANISLAUS LISEWSKY, better known to listeners as "STAN THE MAN." The lifelong BROWNS fan and regular caller to "THE REALLY BIG SHOW" died MAY 12th at 77, and the station aired a tribute TODAY 9a-1p.

"THE REALLY BIG SHOW" co-host TONY RIZZO tweeted, “It’s official now. BROWNS 2021…the season for STAN. RIP my friend.”

