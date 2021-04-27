Jaymes

Artist/songwriter and producer CAMERON JAYMES has signed an exclusive publishing and producer development deal with SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING and producer DANN HUFF. SHELTERED is the NASHVILLE Division of ALL CLEAR MUSIC, LLC. JAYMES is the first signing to the creative joint venture between SHELTERED and HUFF, which was designed to develop producer talent, as well as artists and songwriters.

JAYMES began his career as an artist signed to EMI and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING before shifting his focus to songwriting and production, working under longtime friend and mentor BUSBEE. He has written/produced songs across all genres for artists including CALLISTA CLARK, RACHEL PLATTEN, DAYA, NIGHTLY, EMILY REID, SARAH REEVES, FOR ALL SEASONS, SPENCER SUTHERLAND, MATT WERTS and TRITONAL. His current production credits include upcoming projects with COLIN ELMORE, JORDYN SHELLHART, SAWYER and SARAH DARLING. JAYMES’ songs have also been featured on TV series “Gilmore Girls,” “Jane The Virgin,” “13 Reasons Why” and more.

“CAMERON is one of the bright new talents to descend on NASHVILLE,” said HUFF. “I’ve had the chance to get to know him and his quality work and I’m thoroughly impressed. And on top of that, he’s just really great guy.”

“I first met CAMERON through BUSBEE years ago in LA,” said SHELTERED SVP DARRELL FRANKLIN. “[BUSBEE] had such a passion for him, and now it is obvious to hear why when you listen to the uniqueness and quality in CAMERON’s music. He has such versatility both as a producer and a songwriter. Our goal is to take the momentum of what was built before us and continue to add to that in order to take that next step for CAMERON.”

“I am so excited to be joining the SHELTERED MUSIC family. DARRELL, DANN, and [ALL CLEAR MUSIC’S] LANCE [FREED] are incredible creatives and legends who each individually inspire me,” said JAYMES. “I can’t overstate how much I appreciate the opportunity to work with, learn from, and be believed in by them. The other incredible writers and artist in this family inspire me beyond words. It’s an absolute dream for me and my family.”

