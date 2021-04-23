New & Improved

RADIO ONE/HOUSTON has relaunched Inspiration KROI (PRAISE 92.1) and KMJQ (PRAISE 102.1 HD2).

The new and improved signal offers full market coverage in HD broadcasting at 40,000 watts and simulcasting on PRAISE 102.1.

VP/GM PAM MCKAY said, "It’s a privilege to relaunch such an uplifting and positive station, especially during these times of uncertainty where people are looking for outlets of love and hope to keep them inspired."

OM TERRI THOMAS added, “It’s in times like these where people want to escape from TODAY’s challenging realities and listen to music that inspires and makes them feel good.”

The weekday on air lineup includes REACH MEDIA's syndicated ERICA CAMPBELL in mornings, TJ JACKSON middays, REACH MEDIA's syndicated “THE WILLIE MOORE Jr. SHOW" for PM drive, and REACH MEDIA's syndicated DARLENE MCCOY in the evenings.

The weekends will feature "THE SPIRIT TOP 15 COUNTDOWN," RONNETTE ROLLINS, actress VEDA HOWARD, D. STONE, WILLIE MOORE Jr., motivational speaker KRYSTAL LEE, evangelist CHERYL JACKSON, and singer/songwriter JERMAINE DOLLY.

