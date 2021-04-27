Top 10

INDEED swapped places with promos for iHEARTRADIO to top MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MAY 10-16, with PROGRESSIVE remaining to third place. Once again, promos for iHEARTMEDIA entities took four of the top 10 spots in the top 10, including two podcasts and the return of promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL.

The top 10:

INDEED (#2 last week; 53929 instances) iHEARTRADIO (#1; 53541) PROGRESSIVE (#3; 49787) BABBEL (#4; 37653) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL PROMOS (--; 35753) RIDICUOUS HISTORY PODCAST (--; 35239) GEICO (#9; 32094) THE PIKETON MASSACRE PODCAST (--; 32030) ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 31023) UBER TECHNOLOGIES (#8; 29415)

