Jordan Davis And Wife Expecting Second Child, A Baby Boy
May 17, 2021
Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE artist JORDAN DAVIS, who revealed TODAY (5/17) that he and his wife KRISTEN are expecting a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter ELOISE LARKIN DAVIS, in 2019 (NET NEWS 11/19/2019).
DAVIS announced the news on INSTAGRAM, writing, "Add a few limbs to the family tree ... add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine."