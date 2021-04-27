Baby boy on the way (Photo: Instagram)

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE artist JORDAN DAVIS, who revealed TODAY (5/17) that he and his wife KRISTEN are expecting a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter ELOISE LARKIN DAVIS, in 2019 (NET NEWS 11/19/2019).

DAVIS announced the news on INSTAGRAM, writing, "Add a few limbs to the family tree ... add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine."

