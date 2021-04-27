AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT's JEREMY McCOMB has signed with RELIANT TALENT AGENCY for booking, and will be represented by RELIANT agents FRANK WING and CHRIS GAULKE. McCOMB also announced dates for the first leg of his “Frontier Rock Tour” this spring and summer, which is already underway.

“JEREMY’s musical passion, coupled with his sincere desire and talent to perform, is a welcome discipline for success,” said WING. “We’re jazzed to be working with him.”

"When I see people doing things their own way with the same type of grind and energy I've built my life on, I'm drawn to it," says McCOMB. "Seeing the hustle and the work ethic of the team that STEVE LASSITER and everyone at RELIANT has assembled, I wanted to be part of that energy, unapologetically doing what we each do in our way. I love that. I'm proud to be over here."

McCOMB’s “Frontier Rock Tour” began THURSDAY, MAY 13th in GRAND JUNCTION, CO, and is set to end on FRIDAY, JULY 23rd in SUSANVILLE, CA. More dates are expected to be added to this schedule.

