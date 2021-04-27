Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MAY 10-16 showed downloads up 1% from the previous week and up 8% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MAY 11, 2020 to MAY 16, 2021 was -1% for Arts, -3% for Business, +35% for Comedy, -14% for Education, +14% for History, +2% for News, +6% for Science, +4% for Society & Culture, +10% for Sports, and +24% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -6% for Arts, -2% for Business, +16% for Comedy, +2% for Education, +5% for History, -1% for News, -1% for Science, 0% for Society & Culture, -3% for Sports, and -5% for True Crime.

« see more Net News