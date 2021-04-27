May 20th

The podcast documentary from actress ELLE FANNING and journalist JESSICA WAPNER that was announced last SEPTEMBER by CADENCE13's C13ORIGINALS (NET NEWS 9/17) now has an official release date. Season one of "ONE CLICK," tracing how DNP, a chemical originally used to make artillery shells in WORLD WAR I, became a dangerous diet and bodybuilding drug sold with "one click" on the Internet, will post its first two episodes on THURSDAY (5/20). The show is based on a JANUARY 2020 DAILY BEAST article by WAPNER and commissioned by DANIEL TURCAN and JOHNNY GALVIN's VESPUCCI.

“In ELLE and JESSICA’s hands, this harrowing story is deftly handled, with compassion and a laser sharp focus on body image issues and pressures, and the dangers that are so easily accessed,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “C13ORIGINALS was built with the objective to tell important stories in audio documentary style, and we’re so proud to be with ELLE, JESSICA, and VESPUCCI to be telling this incredibly powerful one.”

