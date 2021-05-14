Charly Espina Takahama

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP Variety Hits WJKS (99.9 KISS FM)/MAUI morning co-host CHARLY ESPINA TAKAHAMA has announced that she's hanging up her headphones after a 46-year run. Her career began in 1975 at a CHRISTIAN radio show with KALIHI UNION CHURCH in HONOLULU called "Friends." Her last day in the air chair will be 5/28.

MAUI RADIO OPERATIONS VP/GM SHERRI GRIMES told mauinow.com "To say she will be missed seems like such an understatement. Charly is one of those rare people who instantly became a friend instead of just a co-worker. There are no words to truly reflect how much we will miss working with her.”

While pursing a degree in communications with an emphasis in radio at WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY, CHARLY joined the staff at the campus radio station, KUGR, doing news and eventually mornings.

