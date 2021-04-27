Hey, Hey, Hey! Come Out And...

KATY PERRY will star in "Play," her first-ever LAS VEGAS residency later this year. PERRY is one of the founding headliners at RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS, a new destination on the STRIP opening JUNE 24.

The property's 5000-capacity theatre, will open in NOVEMBER. It boasts VEGAS's largest and tallest performance stage, and is programmed and operated by CONCERTS WEST/AEG PRESENTS.

PERRY said, "I think we’re all ready to play – and what better place to play than LAS VEGAS? VEGAS is in my blood. My grandmother was a seamstress for showgirls and my aunt was a dancer in the FOLIES BERGÈRE – before she became an ordained minister. I’m excited to carry on the family tradition and bring a bold, playful experience to audiences who, like me, have been yearning for the communal experience of live entertainment."

"Play" will open on DECEMBER 29, and include exclusive NEW YEAR’S EVE and NEW YEAR’S DAY performances.

Presale tickets are available from MAY 18, at 10am PDT to MAY 23, at 10pm PDT through the CITI ENTERTAINMENT program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com. Tickets for the public go on sale MAY 24, 10am PDT at AXS.com.

