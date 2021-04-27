Sold

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling noncommercial Contemporary Christian WSHA (AIR1)/SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV to POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO for $100,000.

In other filings with the FCC, FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. is selling W268BB/STATE COLLEGE, PA to PAT CERULLO's MAJOR KEYSTONE, LLC for $25,000. The primary station is listed as the seller's Religion WKDN-F/STATE COLLEGE, PA.

The paperwork for the previously-announced deal by which former ARKANSAS Governor MIKE HUCKABEE has taken full control of OZARK MOUNTAIN MEDIA GROUP, LLC, licensee of Classic Country KRZK and Classic Hits KCAX-A-K251BZ/BRANSON, MO, AC KOMC-F (MY 100.1)/KIMBERLING CITY, MO, Adult Standards KHOZ-A, Country KHBZ (102.9 THE Z), and K235CE/HARRISON, AR plus HOMETOWNDAILYNEWS.COM from PAUL COATES has been filed with the Commission. The filing shows that COATES has agreed to hand over his 51% of the company to BLUE DIAMOND HORIZONS, INC., the 49% owner, in exchange for indemnification for possible IRS liability for a tax issue, and a release from personal liability for PAUL and ELIZABETH COATES for loans issued by the CENTRAL BANK OF BRANSON, KHOZ, LLC and KOMC-KRZK, LLC.

And AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KDHT (K-HITS 104.9)/ROHNERT PARK, CA and its booster in GLEN ELLEN, CA to RURAL CALIFORNIA BROADCASTING CORPORATION (NORTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC MEDIA) for $1.5 million. The buyer owns noncommercial independent KPJK-TV/SAN MATEO, CA and PBS affiliate KRCB-TV/COTATI, CA and NPR affiliate KRCB-F/WINDSOR, CA and its translator K215CQ/SANTA ROSA, CA.

« see more Net News