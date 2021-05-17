Streaming Info

WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog this week highlights data from several sources to show AM/FM radio streaming's growing share of total AM/FM radio listening.

Among the statistics cited in the post are NIELSEN PPM numbers showing streaming representing 10% of AM/FM listening, up from 5% before the pandemic and boosted by NIELSEN's headphone adjustment methodology enhancement in OCTOBER; EDISON RESEARCH Share of Ear numbers showing AM/FM streaming at 14;6% of all adults 25-54 AM/FM listening; AM/FM streaming dominating ad-supported audio listening at 69%, nine times bigger than PANDORA and 23 times bigger than SPOTIFY, both of which trail podcasts; JACOBS MEDIA TECHSURVEY data showing the share of AM/FM listening on digital platforms growing to 35%, up from 14% in 2013; and MARU/MATCHBOX numbers showing that AM/FM streams attract a younger and female audience, while among adults 25-54, heavy AM/FM radio listeners are more likely to have listened to an AM/FM stream in the past week.

Read the post here.

