25 more members of CONGRESS and six members of the SENATE have joined as co-sponsors of the 2021 version of the Local Radio Freedom Act, the bill that opposes "any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge" on local broadcast radio stations. The bill now has 112 co-sponsors in the HOUSE and 14 in the SENATE.

Signing on to co-sponsor the bill were Reps. KEN CALVERT (R-CA), JERRY CARL (R-AL), JOE COURTNEY (D-CT), HENRY CUELLER (D-TX), MIKE GALLAGHER (R-WI), SAM GRAVES (R-MO), ANTHONY GONZALEZ (R-OH), JENNIFFER GONZALEZ-COLON (R-PR), JOSH GOTTHEIMER (D-NJ), BRETT GUTHRIE (R-KY), DUSTY JOHNSON (R-SD), MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA), BILL KEATING (D-MA), DOUG LAMBORN (R-CO), BLAINE LUETKEMEYER (R-MO), ELAINE LURIA (D-VA), RALPH NORMAN (R-SC), SCOTT PERRY (R-PA), MIKE ROGERS (R-AL), BRAD SCHNEIDER (D-IL), PETE STAUBER (R-MN), CLAUDIA TENNEY (R-NY), GLENN THOMPSON (R-PA), WILLIAM TIMMONS (R-SC), and JACKIE WALORSKI (R-IN) and SENS. JOHN BOOZMAN (R-AR), SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME), JIM INHOFE (R-OK), CYNTHIA LUMMIS (R-WY), ROGER MARSHALL (R-KS), and TODD YOUNG (R-IN). Reps. KATHY CASTOR (D-FL) and STEVE WOMACK (R-AR) are the original sponsors in the HOUSE, and Sens. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY) and MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM) are the original SENATE sponsors.

The bill reads, "CONGRESS should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air."

