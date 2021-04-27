ShipRocked 2022 Will Rock January 22-27, 2022

ASK4 ENTERTAINMENT has announced SHIPROCKED 2022, from JANUARY 22-27, 2022, onboard "Carnival Breeze" sailing from GALVESTON, TX, with stops in COSTA MAYA and COZUMEL, MEXICO, and featuring performances from LAMB OF GOD, I PREVAIL, STEEL PANTHER, BADFLOWER, AVATAR, P.O.D., AYRON JONES and more.

LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON said, "We are thrilled to announce that LAMB OF GOD will be appearing on SHIPROCKED 2022! Live music is coming back in a big way and what better chance to make up for all the concerts you’ve been missing out on over the last year than to set out to sea for 5 days of non-stop rock?! Bring your sunscreen, Pedialyte and lots of Dramamine...Let’s gooooooo!"

BADFLOWER said, “We’re stoked to be a part of the SHIPROCKED family. Thanks for having us back in 2022!”

For lineups and more info go to www.ShipRocked.com.

