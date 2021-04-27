Grande Tied The Knot Over The Weekend (Photo: lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-Winning Pop Star ARIANA GRANDE and Real Estate Agent DALTEN GOMEZ tied the knot over the weekend in a small ceremony at her home in MONTECITO, CA. It's reported there were only about 20 guests at the ceremony from both sides of the family.

The couple began dating in early 2020 and got engaged just before CHRISMAS. It's unclear if this was the plan all along, or if it was just a spur of the moment thing.

Ariana's Mom, JOAN said, "I am so excited to welcome DALTON GOMEZ into our family! ARIANA, I love you and DALTON so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo"

A source told US MAGAZINE, “ARIANA is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with DALTON out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships. They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

GRANDE purchased the house where the intimate setting took place in JUNE from ELLEN DEGENERES for $6.75 Million.

Courtesy of Ariana Grande Instagram

