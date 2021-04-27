AdLarge Media

GOOD PARTS MEDIA, an ADLARGE company, has entered into an agreement with SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WHOG (96.7 THE HOG)/DAYTONA BEACH, FL, for the station to use its MR. PREP platform daily. This expands their current relationship with ADLARGE, as SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS AC WAHR (STAR 99.1)/HUNTSVILLE, AL, currently uses the HOOKUP PREP daily. Both products are members of the GOOD PARTS MEDIA portfolio, which offers a family of prep products for multiple formats that curates content hosts rely on to connect with their listeners and make their stations shine.

WHOG Morning HOG co-host RIGGS commented, 'MR. PREP just makes mornings easier. It gives us the most relevant and entertaining news and information in a quick and easy to grab format. It has far exceeded our expectations!”

ADLARGE MEDIA VP Affiliate Sales & Content JESSICA SHERMAN added, “It’s been a pleasure working with RIGGS on this deal. Especially when used in DAYTONA BEACH, GOOD PARTS MEDIA will win any race when it comes to delivering timely and consistent content!”

For more information about GOOD PARTS MEDIA, please contact jessica@adlarge.com.

