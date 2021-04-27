Albert (Photo: TNT)

MARV ALBERT made it official on MONDAY (5/17), making public his retirement, effective after the end of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference finals on TNT. The legendary basketball announcer and NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME honoree has called NBA games on radio and television for 55 years

ALBERT began his career in 1963 alongside NEW YORK KNICKS and NEW YORK RANGERS radio play-by-play announcer MARTY GLICKMAN, then took over as voice of the RANGERS in 1965 and the KNICKS in 1967, calling the KNICKS' NBA title runs in 1969-70 and 1972-73 and becoming famous for his "Yes!" call of shots. ALBERT moved to the television side for the KNICKS on MSG NETWORK in 1986. He called various sports for NBC in 1977-97 and 2000-02, including serving as the network's NBA play-by-play announcer, and called NFL games for CBS in 2011-14 and MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL for WESTWOOD ONE in 2002-09. Most recently, ALBERT has been the lead play-by-play announcer for TURNER SPORTS NBA coverage on TNT along with covering other events for TURNER networks for the past 22 years.

NBA Commissioner ADAM SILVER said, “There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than MARV ALBERT’s. My first memories of the NBA were of listening to MARV call a game with his signature style, iconic phrases and unparalleled passion. From his remarkable run as play-by-play announcer for the KNICKS to his prominent national roles calling our marquee games on NBC and TURNER SPORTS, MARV has been the soundtrack for basketball fans for nearly 60 years. We congratulate him on a Hall of Fame career that is simply unmatched.”

WARNERMEDIA News and Sports Chairman JEFF ZUCKER said, “MARV’s legendary voice will forever be linked to many of the greatest moments in sports history, He has entertained and informed generations of fans, and his broadcasting legacy will unquestionably stand the test of time. On behalf of all of his colleagues at TURNER SPORTS, both past and present, I express my gratitude for the profound impact he’s had on the sports broadcasting industry throughout his decades of service.”

“My 55 years of broadcasting the NBA has just flown by and I’ve been fortunate to work with so many wonderful and talented people, said ALBERT. “Now, I’ll have the opportunity to hone my gardening skills and work on my ballroom dancing.”

ALBERT's brothers AL is the former voice of the NEW YORK NETS and ISLANDERS, DENVER NUGGETS, and INDIANA PACERS; brother STEVE called NEW JERSEY NETS, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, NEW ORLEANS HORNETS, PHOENIX SUNS, and NEW YORK METS games; and son KENNY is the radio voice of the RANGERS and calls baseball and football for FOX SPORTS and will call NHL hockey for TURNER SPORTS next season.

