NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK has fired longtime "ON THE MEDIA" co-host BOB GARFIELD following an investigation that found he violated the organization’s anti-bullying policy; the station said that GARFIELD's behavior continued to violate the policy after a 2020 warning. GARFIELD, a longtime columnist on advertising and media for ADVERTISING AGE, THE GUARDIAN, MEDIAPOST, and several other publications, was the co-host of "ON THE MEDIA" with BROOKE GLADSTONE since 2001 and has also hosted podcasts including SLATE's "LEXICON VALLEY" (2012-16)..

The station issued a statement saying, "The decision was made following a recent investigation conducted by an outside investigator that found that he had violated the company's anti-bullying policy.

"BOB was also the subject of an investigation in 2020, which also found that he had violated the policy, and which resulted in disciplinary action, a warning about the potential consequences if the behavior continued, and a meaningful opportunity to correct it.

"'ON THE MEDIA' is an invaluable companion to listeners across the country -- airing on 421 public radio stations and reaching millions of people on-air and online. Host and Managing Editor BROOKE GLADSTONE will continue to host the show and -- together with the OTM team -- will deliver the rich and incisive analysis that so many rely on and look forward to each week.

"We recognize BOB’s contributions to our industry and our listeners. We also affirm NYPR’s commitment to providing an inclusive and respectful environment for our employees, guests and listeners."

