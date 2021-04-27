Becky Sebber

TUNECORE has named BECKY SEBBER as Chief Financial Officer. SEBBER will report to COO/Co-Head of TUNECORE MATT BARRINGTON and be based out of TUNECORE’s BROOKLYN headquarters.

SEBBER comes to TUNECORE from CONDE NAST ENTERTAINMENT where she was VP/Operations and Strategic Planning, overseeing Finance, Operations and Strategy for CONDE NAST’s TV, Film, and Digital Video division.

Said BARRINGTON, “BECKY brings with her a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the technology and music worlds, exactly where TUNECORE sits. Her experience speaks for itself and I’m looking forward to her leadership as the company grows.”

Commented SEBBER, “TUNECORE is one of the most exciting companies in the music industry right now. The spirit of this company, its employees and its artists are truly inspirational and I’m excited to make an immediate meaningful contribution to TUNECORE’s growth."

