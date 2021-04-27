A Return

Former iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1)/MINNEAPOLIS morning show host BRIAN OAKE has made a surprise return to the station.

A TWIN CITIES native, OAKE has been a familiar voice in the local music scene for more than 25 years. The new morning show will feature all of OAKE’s trademark quick wit and irreverence, while paired with co-host BRIANNE BURDETTE discussing music, popular culture and all things MINNESOTA.

He originally joined the CITIES 97.1 team in 2001. After a 15 year run, he left to co-host the morning show on crosstown MPR AAA KCMP (THE CURRENT) for several years, before leaving that post in 2019.

CITIES 97.1 PD RICH DAVIS said, “BRIAN OAKE is a part of the history and fabric of the station. From his afternoon show back in 2001 when he started with us, to his time as my morning man, he personifies this radio station. He is uniquely TWIN CITIES and I’m so excited to have him back anchoring weekday mornings.”

OAKE added, "CITIES 97.1 has been so much a part of my career and such a major part of TWIN CITIES radio history. I am honored to be a part of its continued story.”

