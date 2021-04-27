A Return

Former iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97)/MINNEAPOLIS morning show host BRIAN OAKE has made a surprise return to the station.

"I'm about to start a new/old thing," OAKE posted on his FACEBOOK page.

THE MINNEAPOLIS STAR-TRIBUNE reports, "Speaking after his first on-air shift, OAKE sounded elated about what he called 'a crazy turn of events that prove you never know what life is going to throw at you', adding, 'I love being on the radio, It's one of the few things I think I'm fairly good at. And I love the people I get to work with'."

« see more Net News