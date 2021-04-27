Ending May 30th

WXXI PUBLIC BROADCASTING COUNCIL News-Talk WXXI-A-Classical WXXI-F/ROCHESTER is ending its closed-circuit radio reading service after 37 years. WXXI announced MONDAY (5/17) that REACHOUT RADIO, launched in 1984 by WXXI and ABVI-GOODWILL, will shutter as of MAY 30th. The station said that the service has become obsolete with the newspaper and magazine industries' shift to digital distribution.

“The decision to discontinue our radio reading service did not come easily, or without a thorough evaluation,” said WXXI President NORM SILVERSTEIN. "After surveying our listeners, it became clear that that they had outgrown REACHOUT RADIO and turned to newer, more available technology. We are proud to have been able to provide the service to our community for more than three decades, but realize that people with vision loss are consuming news and media on digital platforms that are more accessible.”

