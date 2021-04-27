Durrett

Musician, producer and songwriter JACOB DURRETT has signed a co-publishing deal with BIG LOUD PUBLISHING and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. DURRETT has had cuts by artists including ZAYN, DIPLO, BREN JOY, NELLY, TYLER RICH, ERNEST, MACKENZIE PORTER, DEVIN DAWSON and more. He was also a co-writer on CHRIS LANE's #1 single, "Big, Big Plans," and was a co-writer and co-producer on several tracks featured on MORGAN WALLEN's "Dangerous: The Double Album."

"JACOB is a real talent,” said BIG LOUD PUBLISHING Senior Dir./A&R MIKE GIANGRECO. “He has proven his ability to write and produce big records across multiple genres, and we are beyond excited to have his metal energy in the building!"

“It’s been thrilling to see JACOB’s growth as a writer and producer,” said WARNER CHAPPELL NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. “Everyone is excited for JACOB’s present and future, as he is absolutely one of the biggest up-and-coming talents in NASHVILLE.”

Added DURRETT, “WARNER CHAPPELL have been my champions for five years now, and I couldn’t think of a better addition to my camp than the amazing people at BIG LOUD. These two together are truly a dream team.”

