Woody & Jim To Be 'Dogs For A Day'

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE's WOODY & JIM SHOW will broadcast live from NASHVILLE HUMANE ASSOCIATION for 28 hours to celebrate its reopening to the public and to encourage listeners to adopt and rescue an animal. The morning show will air live from the shelter on WEDNESDAY, MAY 19th and THURSDAY, MAY 20th from 6-10a.

“It’s the busiest time of the year for NASHVILLE HUMANE ASSOCIATION in terms of quantities of animals being taken in,” said morning show hosts WOODY WOOD and JIM CHANDLER. “We want to showcase not only the amazing care that every animal receives at the shelter, but also hopefully inspire listeners to adopt their own new pet in the coming days.”

