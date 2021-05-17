Boomer & Gio

The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND is reporting that BOOMER ESIASON and GREGG GIANNOTTI have signed extensions with AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK that will keep "BOOMER & GIO" in WFAN's morning slot through the end of 2023.

ESIASON, the CBS SPORTS football analyst and former BENGALS, JETS, and CARDINALS quarterback, has co-hosted mornings on WFAN since 2007, first with now-afternoon host CRAIG CARTON, and then, starting in JANUARY 2018, with GIANNOTTI.

